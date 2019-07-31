Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Golborne, Warrington)
Millbrook House, 56 High Street
Warrington, Lancashire WA3 3BH
01942 272027
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:00
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel
Len Russell Notice
Russell Len Who passed away on
25th July 2019 at his home
in Golborne with his family
by his side, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Frances,
beloved dad of Ian, Len Jr., Julie
and David, much loved father-
in-law of Margaret, Sandra, Tony
and Cath, loving grandfather and
great grandfather of Daniel, Ben,
Jen, Paul, Jodie and Thomas.
Len will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Friday 2nd August at Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Deaf
Blind Children c/o the family.
All enquiries to Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd., Millbrook House,
56 High Street, Golborne
Tel: 01942 272027
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 31, 2019
