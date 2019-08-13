|
|
|
KAY On 29th July 2019
Peacefully at Bedford Care Home and of Ashton
Len
Aged 85 years.
The beloved husband of Maureen, loving dad, grandad, brother
and friend to many.
Len will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Monday 19th August in
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019