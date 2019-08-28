|
|
|
Kenny Who passed away suddenly on Thursday 15th August 2019 at his home in Scholes, Wigan
Lee Thomas
Aged 47 years.
The dearly loved son of Mick and Patricia, devoted dad of Georgina and Logan (deceased) and a much loved brother and uncle.
Funeral on
Monday 9th September 2019.
Service at St Mary's R/c Church Standishgate, Wigan at 1:30pm.
Followed by interment in
Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 28, 2019