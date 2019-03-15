Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Lawrence Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Who passed away
on 9th March 2019,
in Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Hindley.

Lawrence
Aged 80 years

Dearly loved Husband of Olive,
Father of Stephen, Adrian,
Ian (deceased), and David.
Grandad to Johnathan,
Andrew, Amy, Ryan, Molley,
Matt and Laurence.
Brother of Bill and Barry Wilkinson.
To a devoted Husband, Dad and Grandad, You were our life,

"Rest in Peace Pops"

Requiem mass will be offered
on Thursday 21st March in
St. Benedict's R/C Church,
Hindley at 11.00 am.
Followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Christie c/o the family.

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 15, 2019
