|
|
|
RODDEN On 12th March at his home and of Ashton in Makerfield
Kevin
Aged 57 years
The beloved husband of Cath, devoted dad and grandad of Lisa and Matthew, much loved son, brother and father in law
Kev will be greatly missed by
all his family, friends and
all who knew him.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday 25th March in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More