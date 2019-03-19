Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
15:00
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Rodden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Rodden

Notice Condolences

Kevin Rodden Notice
RODDEN On 12th March at his home and of Ashton in Makerfield

Kevin
Aged 57 years

The beloved husband of Cath, devoted dad and grandad of Lisa and Matthew, much loved son, brother and father in law
Kev will be greatly missed by
all his family, friends and
all who knew him.

Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday 25th March in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now