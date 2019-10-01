|
|
|
Halliwell Kevin 1962-2019
Passed away, suddenly at home,
on 24.09.2019.
Husband of Carol, Brother of Christine, Dad of Mark, David, Andrew and Hannah, Grandad of Lucas, Kian, Courtney and Amber, Brother-in-law to Rita, John, Mandy and Amanda.
Loved and sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held in All Saints Church, Hindley on
Friday 4th October 2019 at 2pm, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Immediate family flowers only, donations, if desired,
care of the family.
All enquires to:
Anita Hayes
Haydock Funeral Service Ltd.
George House
71 Leigh Road
Leigh
WN7 1QZ
Tel: 01942 608899
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019