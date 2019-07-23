|
|
|
CARRINGTON Kenneth Day Aged 94 years.
Died peacefully on 15th July 2019, whilst in the wonderful hands of the Buckshaw Care Home
in Chorley.
Beloved husband
of the late Dorothy.
Inspirational dad of
Susan (Deceased), John and Clive. Treasured grandad of
Liz, Stella, Rachel, Ben, Ali,
Dan and Lauren
and much loved great grandad
of Madeleine, Emily, Joseph, Jack, Seth, Eadie and Nellie
and also so loving to
son-in-law Richard and
daughters-in-law Liz and Julie.
The funeral service will be held at St Michaels and
All Angels Church,
Swinley, Wigan on
Friday 9th August 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired to Cancer Research UK or The Alzheimer's Society,
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to:
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942)222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 23, 2019