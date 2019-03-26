|
|
|
Broxson Kenneth Barbara and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends, neighbours and former workmates for their kindness, cards, donations and support during this sad time.
Thanks to the Doctors and staff at Shevington Surgery, especially Doctors Pollard and Carver, the carers, district nurses, Marie Curie and Wigan Hospice Nurses and staff for their excellent care.
Thanks also to Lynne and staff at R.Banks & Son and to
Rev Jack Winnard.
God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
