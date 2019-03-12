|
Broxson Kenneth Peacefully at his home
in Shevington
on the 2nd March 2019
Ken
Aged 76 Years
Beloved husband of Barbara, dearly loved dad of Ian, Paul, Mark and Nicola and a much loved
father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
Ken will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at
St James and St Thomas Church, Poolstock on Wednesday
20th March at 2pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
c/o funeral director.
All enquiries
R.Banks and Son Funerals (LTD) Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane,
Coppull PR7 5BZ.
Tel:01257 793880.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
