BRITNER Kenneth
(Ken) Peacefully with his family at his side on 21st February 2019.
Aged 78 years.
Ken will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and all
who knew him.
A true gentleman with a passion for life. Remembered always.
A Funeral Service will be held at Upholland Parish Church on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please donations if desired will be given to The Stroke Association
in memory of Ken.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
