|
|
|
ADDISON Kenneth Sadly passed away on Sunday
30th June 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Marjorie, much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Forever in our hearts.
A funeral service will take place Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 1.00pm at St. Anne's Church, Beech Hill, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
Kidney Care UK.
For all enquiries contact
W Banks of Orrell, Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8UP. Tel. 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019