Turton On 28th May 2019
In Whiston Hospital

Ken
Aged 73 years.

Husband of Sylvia,
father of Christopher, Sharon,
and the late Simon, father in law
to Mary, Russell and Mandy, grandad to Matthew, Alex, Jaquie and Joshua and brother of Kathleen, Maria and the late Alan.

Ken will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral service will take place at
St John's Church, Pemberton
on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 11:30am followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House, 87 Old Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield,
WN4 9BG. 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 7, 2019
