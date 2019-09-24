Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
15:30
Wigan Crematorium
Ken Howarth Notice
HOWARTH Ken Aged 72 years.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17th September 2019 following a short sudden illness.
The much loved partner of Olive and brother of Linda.
A greatly loved dad to
Michelle and Vicky.
Loving step-dad to Jamie and wonderful grandad to Olivia.
Ken will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 26th September 2019 at 3.30pm.Family flowers only.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Ken's memory can do so to Critical Care Unit,
Salford Royal.
All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019
