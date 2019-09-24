|
HOWARTH Ken Aged 72 years.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17th September 2019 following a short sudden illness.
The much loved partner of Olive and brother of Linda.
A greatly loved dad to
Michelle and Vicky.
Loving step-dad to Jamie and wonderful grandad to Olivia.
Ken will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 26th September 2019 at 3.30pm.Family flowers only.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Ken's memory can do so to Critical Care Unit,
Salford Royal.
All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
