Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Keith Harrison Notice
HARRISON On 21st June 2019
in Wigan & Leigh Hospice
and of Aspull
Keith
Aged 80 years.
The Beloved Husband of the
late Vera. Special dad of Adam, Nicholl and Wesley. Special Grandad of Charlotte, Annabel
and Ediz and a good friend to Pat.
Funeral Service and
Cremation will take place
on Wednesday 3rd July 2019
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Wigan & Leigh Hospice in memory
of Keith c/o family.

All enquires to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA, Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 28, 2019
