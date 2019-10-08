|
Roberts (Nee Whittle) Passed away peacefully at her home in Aspull on 1st October 2019
Kathleen.
Aged 83 Years.
Dearly loved wife of the late David. Loving mum of Paul and Jeanette.
Treasured mother-in-law of Angela and Andrew. Devoted grandma, great grandma much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many.
Mass to be held in
Our Lady's Church, Haigh on
Monday 14th October 2019 at 9.30am. Followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium at 10.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Kathleen's memory to be made payable to 'Paul Roberts', and to be passed onto the
Golden Circle Charity.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
