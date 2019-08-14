Home

Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
13:00
Wigan Crematorium
Kathleen Lowe Notice
LOWE Nee Wilson Peacefully in hospital
on the 11th August 2019
KATHLEEN
Aged 87 years
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dearly loved mum to 7 daughters, devoted nana and sister.
Kathleen will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends
Funeral service and committal
at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 16th August 2019 at 1.00pm
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Holmwood,
11A Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 14, 2019
