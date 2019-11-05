Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:30
All Saints Church
Hindley
Kathleen Case Notice
CASE Kathleen (81) Suddenly on
12th October 2019.
Beloved Wife of the late Harry, a much loved Mum to Martyn & Teri and Ian & Julie, devoted Grandma to Lewis, Aidan, Elizabeth, Thomas and Luke.
Kathleen will be very sadly
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral to be on Wednesday
6th November, 12.30pm at
All Saints Church, Hindley followed by interment in Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
to be split between
The Alzheimer's Society and Northern Greyhound Rescue.
All enquiries/donations to
Alan Jones funeral directors, Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan,
WN2 2QA Tel 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019
