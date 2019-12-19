|
COLLIER Karen
(née Moss) Peacefully in hospital following a long illness with her family at her side on 12th December 2019,
aged 51 years.
Much loved and
devoted mum to Craig.
A dear daughter to Sheila
and Brian (deceased).
Loving sister to Carl and Jeff. Sister in law to Karen and Kath. Auntie to Cameron,
Ben and James.
Karen will be greatly missed
by all her loving family,
friends and neighbours.
A funeral service and cremation will be at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Tuesday 31st December 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers will be shared between HDU and ICU at Bolton Royal Infirmary.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Whitley House,
438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829200. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 19, 2019