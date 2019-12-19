Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Collier

Notice Condolences

Karen Collier Notice
COLLIER Karen
(née Moss) Peacefully in hospital following a long illness with her family at her side on 12th December 2019,
aged 51 years.

Much loved and
devoted mum to Craig.
A dear daughter to Sheila
and Brian (deceased).
Loving sister to Carl and Jeff. Sister in law to Karen and Kath. Auntie to Cameron,
Ben and James.
Karen will be greatly missed
by all her loving family,
friends and neighbours.

A funeral service and cremation will be at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Tuesday 31st December 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers will be shared between HDU and ICU at Bolton Royal Infirmary.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Whitley House,
438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829200. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -