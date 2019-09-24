|
SOMERS (née Cardwell)
Julie x Precious memories of a beloved Daughter, Mum and Nan and a dear partner of 'H" who passed away on the
15th January 2010.
Missing you on your birthday!
Silent tears we cry today, trying to pretend that everythings OK,
It's your birthday today and nothing we can do,
and nothing we can say.
No presents to surprise you, just memories of past gifts and birthdays the years through.
We wish you were still here,
but here's a card for you,
left with a loving tear.
Remembering you with love on your birthday.
Sadly missed by all family and friends xx
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019