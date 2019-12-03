Home

Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Julie Hynes Notice
Hynes Julie Mary
(née Liptrot) Passed away peacefully at home in Wigan on Monday 25th November 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy), loving Mum of Gillian, Christopher, Stephanie and Judith, much loved Grandma of Niamh, James, Rosie, Felicity, Kate and Nicholas, and dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend. Julie will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered at
St Aidan's RC Church, Winstanley, on Friday 13th December at 11am, followed by burial at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Donations if desired to CAFOD.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Dicconson Terrace, Wigan,
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019
