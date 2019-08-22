|
|
|
ASHCROFT Peacefully on the 15th August 2019.
Judith Ann
Aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Keith.
Loving mother of Jonathan
and Nikki. Devoted mamma
of Rebecca, Charlotte, Antonia
and Alexander.
The funeral Service will be held at St. Matthews Church, Highfield on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 1.45pm followed by Cremation at West Lancashire Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but if desired any donations will be collected by the family and
passed on to the Stroke Association and RNLI.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbankandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 22, 2019