Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Parkinson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Parkinson Notice
Parkinson Passed away, aged 95 years,
17th October 2019, Joyce Iris,
the beloved wife of the
late Leslie Parkinson and
a dear friend and neighbour to
many who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held
at St Helens Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 3pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be sent to Kidney Research
at the Royal Liverpool Hospital via
Edwards Funerals Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -