|
|
|
Parkinson Passed away, aged 95 years,
17th October 2019, Joyce Iris,
the beloved wife of the
late Leslie Parkinson and
a dear friend and neighbour to
many who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held
at St Helens Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 3pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be sent to Kidney Research
at the Royal Liverpool Hospital via
Edwards Funerals Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019