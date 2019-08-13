Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Higham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Higham

Notice Condolences

Joyce Higham Notice
HIGHAM Joyce Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on
7th August 2019,
aged 67 years
and of Hindley.
Beloved Wife of Terry,
much loved mum of
Brian, Pam, Jon and Dawn,
a dearly loved Nanna and
Great-Nanna,
sadly missed Sister
and friend of many.
A service to celebrate
Joyce's life is to take place at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 21st August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, however donations are being gratefully received by the family for
Christie's Hospital.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Road, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.