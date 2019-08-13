|
|
|
HIGHAM Joyce Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on
7th August 2019,
aged 67 years
and of Hindley.
Beloved Wife of Terry,
much loved mum of
Brian, Pam, Jon and Dawn,
a dearly loved Nanna and
Great-Nanna,
sadly missed Sister
and friend of many.
A service to celebrate
Joyce's life is to take place at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 21st August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, however donations are being gratefully received by the family for
Christie's Hospital.
All enquiries c/o
Haydock Funeral Service,
Rear of 217 Ormskirk Road, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN
Tel. 01942 231426
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019