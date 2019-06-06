Home

To a special angel in Heaven

Joyce Catterall
(nee Makin) Although you sleep in Heaven now,
You're not that far away,
Our heart are full of memories
and you're with us every day.
You lived your life with meaning and with a smile upon your face,
A world that's full of happiness
Is now an empty place.
They say that time will heal a broken heart but just like us
and you it's been torn apart.
We know you're at peace now and in a place where you are free.

Meet us at the pearly gates when Heaven calls for us.
We will never stop missing you.
Our angel.

Love from
your ever loving Mum and Dad,
Brother Jimmy and family,
Sister Lynn and family.
Your Children Lianne, Rhonda, Kerry, Gemma, Liam and families.
Your many Grandchildren
and close friend Ann.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 6, 2019
