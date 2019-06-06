To a special angel in Heaven



Joyce Catterall

(nee Makin) Although you sleep in Heaven now,

You're not that far away,

Our heart are full of memories

and you're with us every day.

You lived your life with meaning and with a smile upon your face,

A world that's full of happiness

Is now an empty place.

They say that time will heal a broken heart but just like us

and you it's been torn apart.

We know you're at peace now and in a place where you are free.



Meet us at the pearly gates when Heaven calls for us.

We will never stop missing you.

Our angel.



Love from

your ever loving Mum and Dad,

Brother Jimmy and family,

Sister Lynn and family.

Your Children Lianne, Rhonda, Kerry, Gemma, Liam and families.

Your many Grandchildren

and close friend Ann. Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 6, 2019 Read More