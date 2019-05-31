|
WILSON Peacefully passed away at home
on 11th May 2019
Joseph
Aged 95 years.
He will be sadly missed by his
loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St. James R.C. Church on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 12 noon, followed by interment in
St. James R.C. Churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired may be made in memory of Joe Wilson to Age UK
c/o and all enquiries to.
W. Banks Funeral Directors, Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell, Wigan.
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 31, 2019
