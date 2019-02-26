Home

Varty's (Ince) (Ince, Wigan)
Darlville
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2EA
01942 244712
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:15
St Patricks R/C Church
Scholes
Joseph Lowe Notice
Lowe Who passed away peacefully on Thursday 21st February 2019 at Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Ince, Wigan.
Joseph (Joe)
Aged 78 years.
The dearly loved husband
of the late May, a much loved dad of Susan and David, a loving grandad and a dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral on Friday 1st March 2019. Service at St Patricks R/C Church Scholes at 11.15am followed by interment in Westwood Cemetery.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2019
