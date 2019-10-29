Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Greenall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Greenall

Notice Condolences

Joseph Greenall Notice
GREENALL Joseph Thomas
(Joe) Peacefully at
Westwood Lodge on the
16th October 2019 and
of Goose Green, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Phyllis, devoted dad to
Stephen and Susan
(both deceased) and Alan,
loving father in law
to Susan, Christine and Paul,
loved grandad and great grandad.
Joe will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Reqiuem Mass will be offered at
St Jude's Church on Thursday
31st October 2019 at 11.00am
followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations please for
Wigan Lourdes Shop c/o the family.

All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.