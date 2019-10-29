|
|
|
GREENALL Joseph Thomas
(Joe) Peacefully at
Westwood Lodge on the
16th October 2019 and
of Goose Green, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Phyllis, devoted dad to
Stephen and Susan
(both deceased) and Alan,
loving father in law
to Susan, Christine and Paul,
loved grandad and great grandad.
Joe will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Reqiuem Mass will be offered at
St Jude's Church on Thursday
31st October 2019 at 11.00am
followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations please for
Wigan Lourdes Shop c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019