Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
13:45
St Mary's Church
Ince
GASKELL Joseph (Joe) Peacefully at Wigan & Leigh Hospice with his family at his side on 9th February 2019
aged 88 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Dot.
A much loved and devoted dad to Antony and Claire.
Father in law to Alison and Wesslie.
Cherished grandad and great grandad to all his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
JOE will be greatly missed by all his loving family.
A funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Ince on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 1.45pm followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
in memory of Joe.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Templeton Lodge, Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 863936
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
