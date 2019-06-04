Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Fleming

Notice Condolences

Joseph Fleming Notice
FLEMING Peacefully on
Sunday 26th May 2019

JOSEPH MICHAEL (JOE)
aged 78 years.

Beloved husband of
the late Christine,
much loved brother of
Terry, John, Kathleen
and the late Brian and Peter,
dear brother in law and
very much loved uncle and friend.

Funeral service will take place on
Monday 10th June 2019
at 2.00pm at St Marys RC Church,
Standishgate followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Macmillan Wigan.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.