FLEMING Peacefully on
Sunday 26th May 2019
JOSEPH MICHAEL (JOE)
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Christine,
much loved brother of
Terry, John, Kathleen
and the late Brian and Peter,
dear brother in law and
very much loved uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday 10th June 2019
at 2.00pm at St Marys RC Church,
Standishgate followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Macmillan Wigan.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
