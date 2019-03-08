Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fairhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Fairhurst

Memories Condolences

Joseph Fairhurst Memories
FAIRHURST Joseph Kevin On your birthday 8th March, passed away 11th March 2012, aged 76. Beloved husband of Margaret, treasured dad to Michael and Anthony, father in law of Julie and Kathryn, grandad to Matthew, Louise, Melissa, Callum, Scott, Olivia Jessica, Esme
and a dear brother.
No words can describe
the loss we feel,
only your absence makes it real,
tears in our eyes
we can wipe away,
but the ache in our hearts
is here to stay.
Miss you sunshine,
Margaret, Michael and Anthony.
Love you forever.
x x x x
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.