FAIRHURST Joseph Kevin On your birthday 8th March, passed away 11th March 2012, aged 76. Beloved husband of Margaret, treasured dad to Michael and Anthony, father in law of Julie and Kathryn, grandad to Matthew, Louise, Melissa, Callum, Scott, Olivia Jessica, Esme
and a dear brother.
No words can describe
the loss we feel,
only your absence makes it real,
tears in our eyes
we can wipe away,
but the ache in our hearts
is here to stay.
Miss you sunshine,
Margaret, Michael and Anthony.
Love you forever.
x x x x
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 8, 2019
