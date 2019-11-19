Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Bryn, Wigan)
Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 0AR
01942 222156
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:00
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Joseph Eden Notice
EDEN Peacefully on 12th November 2019, formerly of Bryn.

JOSEPH
aged 78 years.

Beloved husband of the
late Barbara. Devoted dad
of Shirley, Dawn, Gillian, Julie,
Gail, Joanne and Amanda
and a wonderful grandad
and great grandad.

Joe will be very sadly missed
by all who loved him.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th November 2019
at 2.00pm at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired
for Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Hallbank House, 407 Wigan Road, Bryn, Wigan. Tel (01942) 271392. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
