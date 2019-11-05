|
|
|
Barton On the 23rd October, Peacefully
in hospital, Gerald Joseph,
aged 86 years.
Devoted Husband to Alice,
a dearly loved Dad to Janet and a much loved Brother, Uncle, Grandad, Great-Grandad
and friend
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Requiem Mass will take place on Friday 8th November, 10:30am
at St Joseph's RC Church, Wrightington, followed by
burial in the churchyard.
Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired,
to the Royal British Legion
c/o immediate family.
All enquiries to McGuires Funeralcare, 177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7BP;
Tel - 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019