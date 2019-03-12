|
WILKINSON Sadly passed away in hospital
on 26th February 2019
JOHN ALBERT
aged 84 years.
Much loved brother of Annie
and dear uncle of John.
The funeral service will take
place at Wigan Crematorium
on Monday 18th March 2019
at 2.00pm.
Any donations in John's
memory will be passed on to
The Academy Of Medical Science.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd., Windsor House, 232 Scholes, Wigan. Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
