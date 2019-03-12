Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
14:00
Wigan Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

John Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Sadly passed away in hospital
on 26th February 2019
JOHN ALBERT
aged 84 years.
Much loved brother of Annie
and dear uncle of John.
The funeral service will take
place at Wigan Crematorium
on Monday 18th March 2019
at 2.00pm.
Any donations in John's
memory will be passed on to
The Academy Of Medical Science.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd., Windsor House, 232 Scholes, Wigan. Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.