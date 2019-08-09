|
WEBB On 5th August 2019,
Peacefully at home surrounded by all his family and of Bryn
John
Aged 93 years
The devoted husband of
the late May, much loved dad of Bob, Teddy, Kevin and Maureen, cherished grandad,
great grandad, uncle, father in law and brother in law.
John was dedicated to the
Scout Movement throughout
his life.
John will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Friday 16th August in
Our Ladys Church Bryn at 12.30pm followed by cremation at
St Helens Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 9, 2019