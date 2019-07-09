|
SIDEBOTHAM Peacefully on 3rd July 2019
John
Aged 60 years.
Loving husband of Linda.
Beloved son of Margaret and
the late Harry and a much loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday 15th July 2019 at
11.00am at St Matthews Church,
Highfield followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of John for The Clinical Trials Unit for Pancreatic Cancer or Macmillan Palliative Care Team c/o the family.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,
Wigan, Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019