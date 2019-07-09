Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sidebotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sidebotham

Notice Condolences

John Sidebotham Notice
SIDEBOTHAM Peacefully on 3rd July 2019
John
Aged 60 years.
Loving husband of Linda.
Beloved son of Margaret and
the late Harry and a much loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday 15th July 2019 at
11.00am at St Matthews Church,
Highfield followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of John for The Clinical Trials Unit for Pancreatic Cancer or Macmillan Palliative Care Team c/o the family.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,
Wigan, Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.