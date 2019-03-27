|
PURNELL On the 16th March 2019
Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
and of Hindley Green Wigan
John
Aged 83 years
The Loving Husband of Doreen
Special Dad of Stephen, David, Jacqueline and Paul
Beloved Grandad of Daniel
and Lucy.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 in
St Benedicts R /C Church, Hindley at 10 .45am followed by interment at Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation c/o family
All enquires to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
e-mail: alanjonesfunerals.hindley
@gmail.com
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 27, 2019
