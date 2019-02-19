Home

Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00
St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church
Scholes
John Price Notice
PRICE Peacefully on 12th February 2019
JOHN
Aged 88 years
Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad
of Catherine and David.
Loving Grandad of Aidan, Jack, Matilda and Molly.
Dear father in law of Tina,
dear brother in law and uncle.
John will be sadly missed.
Requiem mass will be offered on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 11am at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Scholes,
followed by committal at
Wigan Cremation Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Three Wishes Charity care
of the funeral directors
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
