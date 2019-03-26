Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
St. Aidan's R.C. Church, Winstanley
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pilkington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pilkington

Notice Condolences

John Pilkington Notice
PILKINGTON Suddenly on 17th March 2019
JOHN,
aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Ellen
devoted Dad of Dawn and Eric.
Dear Father in Law, precious Grandad and Great Grandad.
John will be sorely missed
by all his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Thursday 28th March 2019 at
St. Aidan's R.C. Church, Winstanley followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations c/o Family.
Charity to be decided.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.