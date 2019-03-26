|
|
|
PILKINGTON Suddenly on 17th March 2019
JOHN,
aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Ellen
devoted Dad of Dawn and Eric.
Dear Father in Law, precious Grandad and Great Grandad.
John will be sorely missed
by all his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Thursday 28th March 2019 at
St. Aidan's R.C. Church, Winstanley followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations c/o Family.
Charity to be decided.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More