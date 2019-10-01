Home

Peacock On 23rd September 2019 at his home address in Standish.

John Francis,
aged 80 years.

The beloved husband of Jean, dearly loved father of Michael
and Jonathan, father in law
of Gillian and Amy.
A loving 'ga ga' and grandpa of Joshua, Ellie, Ella and Sophie.

The funeral will take place on
Monday 7th October at
St Michael's Church at
11:15 followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

No flower by request but donations, if desired, to Dr Naqvi's Heartbeat Appeal may be sent to

Edwards Funerals Directors
Holmwood,
11A Dicconson Terrace,
Wigan, WN1 2AA.
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019
