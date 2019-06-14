Home

John Moore

John Moore Notice
MOORE On 9th June 2019
in hospital and of
Ashton in Makerfield

John George,
Aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of the late Eileen, dearly loved father of George, Peter and the late Roger, loving father in law of Amanda and a much loved grandad of
Joshua and Jessica.
Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 18th June in
St Thomas Church, Ashton at 2.00pm, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House,
87 Old Road,
Ashton in Makerfield,
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 14, 2019
