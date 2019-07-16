Home

Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00
Wigan Crematorium
Notice Condolences

John Miller Notice
Miller Passed away in Woodland's Court Care Home on 5th July 2019
and of Aspull.
John.
Aged 93 years.
Dearly loved brother of the late Mary, Elizabeth and James.
Much loved uncle, great uncle
and great great uncle.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Wigan Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in John's memory to 'Wigan and Leigh Hospice'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel: 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 16, 2019
