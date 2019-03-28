Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:30
St Thomas' Church
Ashton
View Map
Notice Condolences

John Middleton Notice
MIDDLETON On 20th March 2019 in
Wigan Infirmary and of Ashton in Makerfield formerly of Liverpool
John Edward
Aged 83 years
The deeply loved soul mate and husband of Val, inspirational father of Lorna, Carl and Dinah, gentle, loving and witty grandad of Polly, Jake, Sam, Matthew, Mathilda,
Jed and John.
A quiet, gentle man,
big presence,
huge loss.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 2nd April in
St Thomas' Church, Ashton
at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium.
Donations in John's name to a .
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 28, 2019
