LOWE On 10th February 2019,
aged 85 years and
of Newton Le Willows
JOHN
Devoted Husband to Pat,
much loved Dad to
Mandy, Julie & Stephen.
Dear Father in Law to
Jason, Ed & Debbie.
A loving Grandad to
Craig, Jessica, Jamie, Christopher,
Graham, Jasmine & Kelsie
and Great Grandad
to Lucas & Georgie.
A special Brother in Law
of Lynn and Uncle to Sara
and a dear Brother.
Funeral service will take place
at St Helens Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only donations,
if desired, to Ward A4 at
Warrington General Hospital
c/o the family.
For all enq please contact
Carl Hogg & Susan Fields
Funeral Service, Colliery Cottage,
49 Heath Street, Golborne,
Warrington, WA3 3BS
01942 318001
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
