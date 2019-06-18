Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
14:30
Wigan Crematorium
HILL Passed away at his home
on 31st May 2019,
JOHN
aged 74 years.

Reunited with his beloved
wife Linda. Dear dad of Tracy,
father in law of Ian and
grandad of Lewis and Katie.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June 2019
at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The British Lung Foundation.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 18, 2019
