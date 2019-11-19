Home

Banks of Orrell
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8UP
01695 768776
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00
St John's Church
Wigan
John Higham Notice
HIGHAM John Christopher On November 9th 2019
suddenly John aged 75 years.
R.I.P.
The beloved husband of Joyce, dearly loved dad of Paul and Andrew, loving father in law
of Amanda and a much loved grandad, brother and friend
to many.
Requiem Mass will be offered
on Tuesday November 26th
in St John's Church, Wigan at 10.00am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Flowers or donations if preferred to Cancer Research UK c/o
and all enquiries to

W.Banks,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
