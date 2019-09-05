Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30
St Helens Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Heyes

Notice Condolences

John Heyes Notice
Heyes John Hope In loving memory of
John Hope Heyes who passed away peacefully on
1st September 2019,
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband to Angela and dad to Diane and Julie.
John will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 12th September, 10.30am at St Helens Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, to
Callands Care Home.

All enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare,
01925 226257.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.