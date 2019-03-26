|
HARTE John Allan Peacefully on 20th March 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Winnie.
Devoted Dad of Maria and Paul. Much loved and cherished Grandad of Harley, Jenson, George, James and Millie. Dear Father in Law of Geoff and Janice and a loving Brother, Brother in Law, Uncle and friend to many.
'May he Rest in Peace'
Requiem Mass will be offered on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Aidans Church, Winstanley followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Halliwell House, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel (01942) 222156. wwwranksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
