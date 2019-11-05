Home

John Hall

Notice Condolences

John Hall Notice
HALL Peacefully in hospital on
26th October 2019.
John
Aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of May.
He will be very sadly missed by
his son Stephen, his daughter
Susan, his grandchildren,
great grandchildren
and his great great grandchild.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Standish Ward at Wigan Infirmary for
their care of John over the
last few weeks.
A graveside service will take place at Lower Ince Cemetery (Cemetery Road) on
Monday 11th November 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to R. Banks & son (funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 5, 2019
