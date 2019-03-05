GREENALL John

(Aka Pugsley) Look who's birthday is here once more on 6th of March 2019

but sadly passed away on the

7th of July 2014.

To our loving dad

who we miss deeply in every way,

especially on this milestone day.

To my youngest and

most treasured son,

to our loving brother so full of fun.

We imagined the day

if you were here,

with family and friends

all full of cheer.

We cry at the things

you will never see,

but smile at the

man we know you would be.

So we raise a toast,

saying we love you forever

and long for the day

we are all together.

Missing you always, Daughters

Zoe and Emily, Mum, Sister Carol, Brother Tony, Girlfriend Leanne and the rest of the family

xxx Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More