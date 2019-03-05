|
GREENALL John
(Aka Pugsley) Look who's birthday is here once more on 6th of March 2019
but sadly passed away on the
7th of July 2014.
To our loving dad
who we miss deeply in every way,
especially on this milestone day.
To my youngest and
most treasured son,
to our loving brother so full of fun.
We imagined the day
if you were here,
with family and friends
all full of cheer.
We cry at the things
you will never see,
but smile at the
man we know you would be.
So we raise a toast,
saying we love you forever
and long for the day
we are all together.
Missing you always, Daughters
Zoe and Emily, Mum, Sister Carol, Brother Tony, Girlfriend Leanne and the rest of the family
xxx
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 5, 2019
